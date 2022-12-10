Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.
Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.
