Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Suresh Kannan Sells 20,119 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Suresh Kannan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $108,651.40.
Model N stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth about $33,724,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $9,327,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 5.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,500,000 after buying an additional 240,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
