Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,487,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $177.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $321.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.