Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

MOD stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $578.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 563,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after buying an additional 349,830 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 272,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $2,547,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

