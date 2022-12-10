Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $149.76 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $149.76 or 0.00872735 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $70.63 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,160.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00446471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021989 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00111652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00641230 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00251689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00267796 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,211,506 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.