MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.00.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $570.58.
Insider Activity at MongoDB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.