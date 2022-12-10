MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $570.58.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.