MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has $215.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MongoDB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $368.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $550,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,362 shares in the company, valued at $17,967,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 18.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

