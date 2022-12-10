Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.88.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,500 shares of company stock worth $13,813,501. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

