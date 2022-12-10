Morgan Stanley Raises United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $330.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

UTHR opened at $280.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,940 shares of company stock worth $31,573,260 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.