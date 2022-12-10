musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
musicMagpie Price Performance
LON MMAG opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.69. musicMagpie has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £24.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,342.50.
musicMagpie Company Profile
