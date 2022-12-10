musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON MMAG opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.69. musicMagpie has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £24.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,342.50.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

