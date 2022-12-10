MVL (MVL) Market Cap Tops $93.51 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $93.51 million and $56.35 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 36.4% against the dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

