Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $101.84 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $101.84 million and $1.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00004446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,189.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00446400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021855 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00873693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00111966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00638890 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00254148 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

