National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Sells C$2,687,586.72 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at C$1,521,148.72.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.4 %
NA stock traded up C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 771,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,430. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$92.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
