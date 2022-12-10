National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Sells C$2,687,586.72 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at C$1,521,148.72.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.4 %

NA stock traded up C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 771,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,430. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$92.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About National Bank of Canada

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NA shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

