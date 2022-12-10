National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.
National Vision Stock Down 3.2 %
EYE opened at $38.25 on Friday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.50.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 159,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $2,200,000.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
