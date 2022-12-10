National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

National Vision Stock Down 3.2 %

EYE opened at $38.25 on Friday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 159,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $2,200,000.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.