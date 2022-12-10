NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.15.

NWG stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

