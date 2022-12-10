NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.71 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $30.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00009961 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00078729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00058129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025548 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005221 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,717,609 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 835,717,609 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.69494168 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $45,865,666.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

