Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.43 and last traded at C$10.53. Approximately 155,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 113,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cormark set a C$17.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.95. The firm has a market cap of C$473.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$191.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

