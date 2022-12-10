Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.43 and last traded at C$10.53. Approximately 155,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 113,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.
NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cormark set a C$17.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.95. The firm has a market cap of C$473.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.01.
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
