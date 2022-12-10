New Gold (TSE:NGD) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Sell”

TD Securities cut shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday. TD Securities currently has C$0.85 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.48.

New Gold Stock Performance

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$982.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.26.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

