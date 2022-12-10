New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $36.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $162,880,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $148,742,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $3,799,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

