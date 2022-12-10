New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $912.00 million-$920.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.19 million.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Insider Activity at New Relic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Radhakrishnan Mahendran sold 200,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $11,770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,059,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,723,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 561,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

