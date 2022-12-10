Newport Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Newport Trust Co lowered its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.05% of Trustmark worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Trustmark by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Trustmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Down 0.9 %

TRMK stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

