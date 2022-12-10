Nexum (NEXM) Price Tops $0.0564 on Major Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Nexum has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $241,019.79 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

