Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Alan Martin Purchases 153 Shares

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) insider Alan Martin bought 153 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £198.90 ($242.53).

NEXS stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.88. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.04 ($2.85). The firm has a market cap of £58.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,125.00.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

