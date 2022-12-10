Nihon Unisys (OTC:NTULF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nihon Unisys (OTC:NTULFGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Nihon Unisys Stock Performance

About Nihon Unisys

(Get Rating)

Engages in the business of information and communications technology services

