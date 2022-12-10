Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.74 billion-$80.74 billion.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nissan Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 82,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.35.
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.
