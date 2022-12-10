NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NMIH. Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. NMI has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

NMI Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in NMI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NMI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.