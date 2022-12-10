Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 914.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 914,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 71.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4,862.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 882,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 864,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

