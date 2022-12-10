Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NBN stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $46.52.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.