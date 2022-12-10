Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.