Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 545,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $367,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,310,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $882,645,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101,581 shares of company stock worth $2,867,767,471 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $166.18 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.