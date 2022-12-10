Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $623,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

