Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Invests $851,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

