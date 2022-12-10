Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Emerson Electric by 162.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 304,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 188,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

