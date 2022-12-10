Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTIC. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

