Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.