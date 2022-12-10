Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $493,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,402 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 70,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 82,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $46.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

