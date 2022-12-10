Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 980,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 122,933 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,283,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,731,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $46.36 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

