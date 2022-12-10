Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

