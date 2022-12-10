Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 763,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $359.14 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808,472 shares of company stock valued at $117,617,065 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

