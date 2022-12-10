Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

INTC opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

