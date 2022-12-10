Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,677 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CarMax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in CarMax by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

