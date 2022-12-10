Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.81. The company had a trading volume of 64,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,744. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $462.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.83.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.