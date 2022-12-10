Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$217.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.78 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 141,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.39. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $177.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

Institutional Trading of Novanta

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,889,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,051 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after acquiring an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novanta by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at $5,397,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at $4,991,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

