Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.11.

NYSE NUE opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

