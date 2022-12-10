Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
NYSE:NXC opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
