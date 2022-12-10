Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NXC opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

