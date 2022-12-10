NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.32.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

