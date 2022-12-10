NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 464.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 705 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,648.53 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,978.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,315.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,250.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.