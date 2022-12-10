O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Up 2.5%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
O3 Mining Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.
O3 Mining Company Profile
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O3 Mining (OQMGF)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.