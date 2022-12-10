O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Up 2.5%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

