Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.36.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.