Oasis Network Price Down 5% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $257.54 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04463446 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $8,774,628.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

